Azerbaijan wraps up municipal election voting

Voting for the municipal elections concluded at all polling stations in Azerbaijan at 19:00.

Some 1.7 million voters have used their right to vote as of 17:00, The voter turnout is 28.77 percent.Voting for the elections started at 08:00. A total of 8,071 municipal representatives will be elected in 685 municipalities among 118 electoral districts.There are 5,846 polling booths for municipal elections. Among these, 5,734 are permanent positions, and 112 are temporary positions. The number of eligible voters is 5,961,987.A grand total of 16,092 candidates were enumerated on the ballots for the municipal elections. Of the 16,092 candidates, 8,424 were nominated by 23 political parties. Of the candidates, 8,504 were from 24 political parties, and 7,588 were neutral. About 31 percent of the candidates are women, and roughly 82 percent have higher education.Altogether 70,625 observers were accredited by the Central Election Commission and District Election Commissions for the municipal elections. Of the observers, 26,260 are observers nominated by 24 political parties.Approximately 41 percent of candidates running in the municipal elections are between 21 and 35 years of age. Web cameras have been installed at 1,000 polling stations.Farid Orujov, Chief of the Election Information Center of the Central Election Commission Secretariat, reported that 24.71% of voters (1,473,005) had cast their ballots as of 15:00, News.Az reports.As of 15:00, the hotline of Azerbaijan’s Press Council has received no appeals from journalists covering the voting process during the municipal elections, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. The council said the hotline (012 441 35 96, (050) 242 09 91 and (055) 789 85 03) will remain open until polling stations close at 19.00.Reporters can use the above-mentioned hotline numbers and report on possible misunderstandings and issues encountered during the coverage of the process.As of 12:00, the voter turnout reached 17.11 percent (1,020,231 voters) in Azerbaijan’s municipal elections.The announcement was made by Farid Orujov, Chief of the Election Information Center of the Central Election Commission Secretariat, News.Az reports.Samir Nuriyev, Head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration, cast his ballot at polling station No. 34 in the second Yasamal constituency No. 16 as municipal elections kicked off in Azerbaijan on Wednesday.Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, also cast her vote in the elections, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. She voted at polling station No. 11 in the first Narimanov constituency No. 19.A total of 16,092 candidates are competing for 8,071 municipal member positions across 685 municipalities nationwide.The voting is being conducted in 5,846 polling stations across 118 constituencies.The municipal elections in Azerbaijan officially kicked-off today at 8:00 AM and will conclude at 7:00 PM.As of 10:00, 499,575 voters have already cast their ballots in Azerbaijan’s municipal elections.The figures were announced by Farid Orujov, Chief of the Election Information Center at the Secretariat of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), News.Az reports.According to Orujov, the voter turnout stood at 8.38 percent.The municipal elections started across Azerbaijan on January 29.President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev voted at the polling station No. 1 of Sabail constituency No. 7 located at secondary school No. 6, News.az reports, citing AZERTAC. President Ilham Aliyev entered the voting booth and cast his ballot.576 voters have been registered at the polling station No. 1 of Sabail constituency No. 7 of Baku city, with 31 candidates running in the constituency.Voting in Azerbaijan's municipal elections officially began today at 8:00 AM (local time).A total of 16,092 candidates are competing for 8,071 municipal member positions across 685 municipalities nationwide, News.Az reports.Voting is being conducted in 5,846 polling stations across 118 constituencies. Seven of Azerbaijan’s 125 constituencies, located in the liberated territories, are not participating in the elections. Additionally, internally displaced citizens residing in four other districts are also excluded from this election. In total, approximately 400,000 internally displaced voters are not participating in the municipal elections.The elections accommodate 5,961,987 registered voters, with 6,052,721 ballot papers distributed to polling stations, all of which are equipped to ensure free and fair elections.A total of 70,625 local observers have been registered to monitor the elections.To enhance transparency, webcams have been installed at 1,000 polling stations, with the list of these stations shared via media outlets and published on the Central Election Commission's (CEC) official website.Voting will continue until 7:00 PM.

