Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation headed by Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova on Sunday arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on a working visit, the parliament’s press service told News.Az.

Speaker Gafarova was welcomed at Samarkand International Airport by Speaker of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, Senator Gulnora Maroofova, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev and other officials.The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation includes MPs Bilal Mammadov, Sattar Mehbaliyev, Javanshir Pashazade, Nurlan Hasanov, as well as Chief of the Parliament Staff Farid Hajiyev and other officials.

News.Az