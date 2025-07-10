Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president, Armenian prime minister meet in Abu Dhabi

Photo: AZERTAC

On July 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The meeting then continued in a one-on-one format without the participation of the delegations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.


News.Az 

