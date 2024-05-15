Baku hosts Fintex Summit 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Fintex Summit 2024 (Finance and Technologies Expo) has commenced in Baku, focusing on “New Trends in Banking and Finance Ecosystem: Innovative Solutions, FinTech and Security”, News.Az reports.

The summit serves as a platform for exchanging ideas and experiences on financial technologies, digitization, and the payment ecosystem. The Fintex Summit is the only financial event in Azerbaijan where all bank CEOs are present.Additionally, Fintex Summit Istanbul is scheduled for October 2024 in Türkiye, and the International Banking Forum will take place in Baku on December 3-4.

