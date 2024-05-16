Baku once again calls on France to stop baseless claims against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has once again called on France to stop baseless claims.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, on Thursday completely rejected yet another claim by French Interior Minister Gérard Darmanin against Azerbaijan and on alleged relations between Azerbaijan and New Caledonia’s independence leaders in his interview with France-2 on May 16, News.Az reports.“First and foremost, we once again strongly condemn the French side’s insulting expressions against Azerbaijan and urge to stop the smear campaign against Azerbaijan with unacceptable accusations, such as the massacre of Armenians,” the spokesman noted.“It would be more appropriate if the French Minister of the Interior recalled the history of his country committing crimes against humanity toward local peoples and the brutal murder of millions of innocent people as part of its colonial policy implemented for many years,” he said.Hajizada stressed that instead of accusing Azerbaijan of allegedly supporting pro-independence protests in New Caledonia, the French minister should focus on his country’s failed policy towards the overseas territories that led to such protests.“We once again call on France to stop baseless claims against our country,” he added.

