BP to expand influence in Azerbaijan

By Asif Aydinli



The long-standing partnership between SOCAR and BP, reaffirmed by the signing of a new memorandum of understanding, reflects a continuation of collaboration based on shared interests in hydrocarbon resources. Both companies, representing major oil and gas corporations from Azerbaijan and the UK, continue to deepen their cooperation amid a shifting global energy landscape.

The signing of the memorandum coincides with the 30th anniversary of the famous "Contract of the Century," emphasizing the strategic importance of the Caspian oil and gas fields for the international market. This agreement aims to expand the scope of cooperation, opening opportunities for new projects in the field of hydrocarbon exploration, despite the growing emphasis on green energy in the global agenda. In this context, while hydrocarbons remain a significant part of global energy, the shift towards renewable energy sources requires companies like SOCAR and BP to adapt to new realities.The synergy between the companies reflects their mutual ambition to leverage their expertise to strengthen their positions in the global market. BP, with its vast technical and commercial knowledge, continues to develop Caspian projects, while SOCAR ensures access to promising resources and plays a key role in the stable energy supply to Europe and other regions. The signing of the new agreement to develop the "Karabakh" field and the Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara (ADUA) block in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea indicates the parties' readiness to continue active cooperation.It is worth noting that the evolving partnership between SOCAR and BP holds not only regional but also global significance. Given the current geopolitical and economic conditions, the continued joint development of hydrocarbon resources appears to be a pragmatic step. However, the key question remains as to how sustainable such projects will be amid growing pressure on hydrocarbon companies and the increasing focus on climate issues.The signing of the new Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) fields, with an emphasis on developing free gas reserves, is also important for Azerbaijan's long-term plans to strengthen its role in the global energy market. The gas reserves at this field are estimated at 4 trillion cubic feet, giving Azerbaijan the opportunity to solidify its position as a gas supplier to Europe, particularly in light of the growing interest in diversifying energy supply sources.In the context of ongoing geopolitical changes and energy crises, the stable and reliable partnership between SOCAR and BP could become an important factor for global energy security. However, with global energy priorities shifting towards more sustainable sources, the question remains as to how long oil and gas projects can continue to be key drivers of growth for these companies.

News.Az