The Karabakh vacations of the Minsk Group

Source: Trend

Four months after the end of the war, the American diplomat was still searching for an answer to whether the Minsk Group would retain any role after the events of 2020. The three global powers had been unable to bring the conflict to an end. Their activity largely consisted of visits to the region, meetings with leaders, and endless discussions of issues for which no compromise existed. Armenia did not want to return the occupied territories and insisted on “independence” for Karabakh, while Azerbaijan had no intention of accepting the consequences of occupation or surrendering its territories. Hoagland admitted that he had long concluded the conflict had only a military solution.

Most likely, the other co-chairs shared the same understanding, but they could not say so openly. Instead, Azerbaijan spent a quarter of a century hearing that there was no military solution. “There is no military solution to this conflict,” international mediators repeatedly told Baku, while many privately understood that only war could ultimately resolve the issue.

The Minsk Group was created to prevent another war and to limit Baku’s ability to resolve the issue in accordance with the three UN Security Council resolutions. Stretching the so-called peace process indefinitely benefited everyone except Azerbaijan. Armenia gained time to consolidate the status quo and hoped Baku would eventually make concessions.

And what did the mediators themselves gain? One example was Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Polish diplomat who served as the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Karabakh from 1996. Kasprzyk occupied a highly comfortable position, and one can imagine how reluctant he must have been to part with it once Baku compelled Yerevan to appeal to the OSCE regarding the dissolution of the Minsk Group. Years of highly paid inactivity, official visits to the region, and the privileges associated with diplomatic status had come to an end.

Hoagland described this reality in his article while attempting to remain restrained and diplomatic.

“We stayed in five-star hotels where we were usually given executive floor suites that provided access to separate dining rooms and bars free of charge. We always searched for the best restaurants in the cities where we travelled. We lived well, displaying the OSCE flag and reminding Baku and Yerevan of the existence of the Minsk Group. But frankly speaking, very, very little was achieved,” the American diplomat wrote.

The Minsk Group co-chairs enjoyed all the privileges provided by diplomatic status and the OSCE mandate. Everything was conducted at the highest possible level, and this continued for 25 years. While benefiting from these privileges, the diplomats maintained the appearance of searching for a peaceful settlement to the conflict, although many understood that such a solution was unlikely under the existing circumstances. Drinking Armenian cognac and attending lavish receptions in occupied Khankendi, they appeared largely unconcerned that their visits were producing no tangible progress. On the contrary, the tacit support of the co-chair countries encouraged Armenia to harden its position further, making war increasingly inevitable. International mediators who were formally tasked with bringing peace ultimately presided over a process that failed to prevent conflict. How could the process have led to any other outcome if the roadmap developed within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group envisaged “self-determination” for Armenians as the final resolution of the conflict?

Source: thoughtco