Recently, China has been increasing its military exercises, conducting maneuvers with Belarus and Russia almost constantly. Let's examine the key points and context of this event.

From late July to mid-August, joint military exercises "Peaceful Unity-2024" will be held in Africa, organized by China, Tanzania, and Mozambique. This initiative was announced by the representative of the Chinese Ministry of Defense, Zhang Xiaogang.Zhang Xiaogang claims that the goal of the exercises is to deepen mutual trust and practical cooperation in the military field. But isn't this a classic example of China demonstrating its strength and influence on the African continent? The exercises include anti-terrorist operations both on land and at sea, indicating Beijing's serious plans and capabilities in terms of military cooperation and expansion.It is clear that China is striving to strengthen its presence in Africa. Beijing's economic influence on the continent has long been felt through loans, investments, and infrastructure projects. However, joint military exercises take this interaction to a new level. African countries are becoming a testing ground for military experiments, which can have both positive and negative consequences for regional security. China gets the opportunity to practice its military strategies in real conditions while simultaneously demonstrating its leadership in international military cooperation.Interestingly, such exercises can have a dual significance. On the one hand, they are aimed at improving anti-terrorist measures and maintaining regional stability, which is undoubtedly important for Africa. On the other hand, it cannot be ruled out that these activities are used as a soft power tool through which China strengthens its influence and consolidates its positions on the continent. African countries, in turn, get the opportunity to improve their military skills and technology but risk becoming dependent on Chinese military support.Additionally, at the invitation of the Ministry of Defense of Mongolia, China will send ground troops to participate in the international peacekeeping exercises "Khaan Quest-2024" at the end of July. Mongolia, located between Russia and China, becomes an arena for geopolitical games, and the participation of the PLA in peacekeeping exercises only emphasizes China's growing ambitions. For China, this is an opportunity to showcase its peacekeeping capabilities and strengthen ties with neighboring countries, using the format of peacekeeping exercises to promote its interests.These military exercises "Peaceful Unity-2024" and "Khaan Quest-2024" demonstrate China's desire for global influence through military cooperation. While the official goal of these activities is to maintain peace and stability, the potential risks and consequences for the geopolitical situation in the world cannot be ignored. China is actively strengthening its positions, and this cannot help but cause concern among the global community. In a situation where the international environment remains tense, such actions can contribute to the intensification of competition between great powers and lead to new challenges for global security.

