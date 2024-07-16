Chinese troops a step away from Poland and Ukraine

By Tural Tagiyev



On July 9, Chinese and Belarusian troops began joint military exercises near the Polish border. The exercises, codenamed "Eagle Assault," will last until July 19.

statement from the Belarusian Ministry of Defense says these anti-terrorist exercises include nighttime airborne operations, crossing water obstacles, and conducting combat operations. The first such joint exercises took place in 2018 in the Chinese city of Jinan. However, the current maneuvers are taking place at the "Brest" training ground, only 2.8 km from the Polish border and 28 km from Ukraine. Experts believe that the proximity of Chinese and Belarusian troops, important allies of Russia, to the NATO border is a significant political signal to the alliance. Beijing and Minsk are responding to the aggressive foreign policy of Western countries.In late June and early July, Belarusian officials warned the West about its dangerous actions in the region and declared their readiness to respond harshly. The Belarusian Ministry of Defense reported that NATO countries, primarily Poland, are creating a tense and alarming situation at the border, concentrating 10 battalions of tactical groups in the border zone, including six manned by American soldiers. The total number of soldiers in the groups exceeds 20,000. Deputy Commander of the Air Defense Forces Leonid Davidovich noted that Western reconnaissance aircraft fly twice as often this year compared to last year.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian stated that the military exercises are a normal part of cooperation between the two countries and are not directed against any state: "The joint military exercises between China and Belarus are conducted within the framework of the annual cooperation plan and are not directed against any specific country in accordance with international law and practice."NATO officials take China's military maneuvers near the Polish border seriously. Experts note that tensions with China over the past year are no less than with Russia. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on the situation, said that the joint military exercises demonstrate how close China is getting to NATO in Europe, the Arctic, and other regions of the world.At a press conference after the NATO summit in Washington, Stoltenberg said , "This is consistent with the trend we are seeing. Coordination between China and Russia, China, and Belarus is strengthening." He added that the People's Republic of China threatens its neighbors and increases its military presence everywhere.It is interesting to consider China's goal in making such a demonstrative step at the borders of NATO and Russia. Perhaps China is acting in the region with the permission and agreement of Moscow, preparing for possible future attacks from NATO. The Beijing-Moscow-Minsk trio shows that in case of a strike on Russia, the Chinese army will also intervene.believes that China is not seeking to challenge NATO, and the choice of Belarus is explained by several factors: "First, both countries are united by ideological issues. Beijing and Minsk act in the same vein, with a communist goal. China is more developed. Secondly, both countries have common views in the field of military industry and defense. They show unity in opposing anti-imperialist and anti-colonial forces. The exercises are held on the territory of Belarus, and Belarusians can conduct military maneuvers with anyone they want. Why should the West be concerned? Western countries conduct exercises wherever they want, without considering anyone's interests, and even provoke. Has anyone reacted harshly to them?"The expert noted that joint military exercises with China also send a signal to NATO about Russia's position: "The world is collapsing before our eyes. Everyone is unhappy with the destruction of the world order, but it is the United States and its allies who are destroying it. Western countries believe that if they destroy the existing system, they will come out of it intact. Perhaps small countries will not withstand and fall under someone's protection. But this does not mean that the West will come out victorious from such a tough fight. The strong always gravitate towards the strong. China and Russia have become influential, possessing nuclear potential, economic and raw material resources. These two countries fear no one. The likelihood of them responding together to a NATO threat is increasing. The exercises in Belarus can be considered a new step in this direction."noted that military cooperation between Russia and China is strengthening, and the exercises in Belarus are important for both countries: "Belarus and China have significant military ties. The military cooperation agreement between these countries was signed about 15 years ago. Belarus receives missiles for the "Polonez" multiple launch rocket systems from China, and the chassis for them are produced in both China and Belarus. Belarusian military personnel receive free training in Chinese academies. Minsk sends heavy agricultural equipment to Beijing, while China exports armored vehicles to Belarus."Verdiyev also emphasized that the exercises will last about two weeks, and the location was chosen for a reason: "The training ground is close to the border with Ukraine and Poland. Despite the name of the anti-terrorist exercises, there are important aspects here. The exercises are planned for an interesting time. Recently, Belarus became a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a NATO summit was held in Washington, and then China began maneuvers on the border with NATO and the EU. Although there will not be serious tension between NATO and China, China and Belarus demonstrate their readiness to respond to threats."He also noted that China is unlikely to strengthen its military presence in Belarus after the exercises: "Belarus, as a member of the CSTO, is unlikely to decide to host a Chinese military base or a limited contingent. Beijing's priority now is to respond quickly to events in the South China Sea. Relations with Moscow are traditionally stable, and although caution in relations remains, military cooperation continues to develop."Thus, the exercises in Belarus become an important step in strengthening military cooperation between China and Russia, demonstrating readiness for joint actions in response to possible threats from NATO.

