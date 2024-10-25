Cryptocurrency prices on October 25 : Bitcoin holds above $67,400

Cryptocurrency prices on October 25 : Bitcoin holds above $67,400

Cryptocurrency prices showed a mixed performance on October 25, mirroring trends from the previous day, News.Az reports citing The Economic Times.

Major tokens such as Bitcoin Ethereum , BNB, Dogecoin, Tron, Shiba Inu, and Chainlink experienced gains of up to 4.7%. In contrast, Solana, XRP, Toncoin, Avalanche, Polkadot, and Uniswap recorded losses of up to 3%.The global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose by 0.74%, reaching approximately $2.31 trillion over the past 24 hours. As of 3:08 p.m. IST, Bitcoin was trading at $67,492, reflecting a 0.97% increase, while Ethereum saw a slight rise of 0.1%, trading at $2,522.“Bitcoin is on a recovery trend, currently trading at $67,900 after peaking at nearly $68,700,” said Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex. "BTC currently faces resistance at $68,800, with support moving up to $67,500.”The CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Bitcoin rebounded back to the crucial trend line support around the $68,000 mark after dipping as low as $65,200 the previous day. A close above $68,000 could indicate a clear breakout of the bull flag that Bitcoin has been consolidating since March 2024.”In the last 24 hours, the market cap of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, rose to $1.340 trillion. Bitcoin's dominance is currently 57.8%, according to CoinMarketCap. BTC volume in the last 24 hours fell 8% to $30.7 billion.“Bitcoin is trading at key resistance levels around $68,000 following today's recovery,” stated Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus. “If the asset can close above this price, bullish action is expected over the weekend, with $70,000 potentially within reach.”

