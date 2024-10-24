Ethereum price could hit $10,000: Analyst predicts
A recent analysis suggests Ethereum (ETH) could soon experience a massive price surge, potentially reaching $10,000 per coin.This prediction is grounded in technical indicators pointing to a bullish trend for the cryptocurrency, News.Az reports citing Changelly
Analyst’s $10,000 Prediction
Prominent analyst Trader Tardigrade, with over 60,000 followers on X, has shared insights on Ethereum’s price trajectory. By identifying an ascending trendline and symmetrical triangles, the analyst predicts a potential 280% price increase. Previous breakouts from similar patterns resulted in 70% to 140% surges, and if this pattern repeats, Ethereum could hit $10,000.
Symmetrical Triangles and Breakouts
Symmetrical triangles, where trendlines converge, often signal an impending breakout. Traders watch for increased volume and consecutive closes beyond the trendlines to confirm a valid breakout. For Ethereum, a breakout after an uptrend usually indicates continued upward movement, supporting the bullish outlook.
Market Insights and Ethereum’s Future
Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research at VanEck, had previously set a $22,000 price target for Ethereum by 2030. However, changing dynamics in the Ethereum ecosystem, particularly the growing influence of Layer 2 solutions, may require a reevaluation of these targets. If Layer 2 solutions continue to capture more value than expected, Ethereum’s valuation model could shift, potentially impacting long-term price forecasts.