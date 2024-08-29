Does Kazakhstan need a nuclear power plant?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Ermukhamet Ertisbaev is a Kazakh politician and diplomat who has served as the chairman of the People's Party of Kazakhstan since 27 March 2022. Prior to that, he served as the Kazakh ambassador to Belarus from November 2017 to August 2019 and to Georgia from April 2013 to November 2017.

Amid the growing energy deficit in Kazakhstan, the issue of constructing a nuclear power plant (NPP) is becoming increasingly relevant and generating widespread public debate. Recently, this topic has been discussed at the highest levels: on August 27, the government of Kazakhstan held a meeting dedicated to the potential development of nuclear energy . The Minister of Energy, Almasadam Satkaliyev, emphasized that there is no alternative solution to overcoming the energy crisis in the country, and the campaign against nuclear energy in the media, he said, is a "test of integrity, patriotism, and intelligence" for the citizens of Kazakhstan.The country faces serious challenges in the energy sector: the growing electricity deficit and the need to comply with international environmental standards are forcing Kazakhstan to seek new energy sources. In this context, a nuclear power plant is seen as the most viable solution, considering that the republic has significant uranium reserves and the technology to process it into nuclear fuel.Building a nuclear power plant could provide a "clean" solution for meeting the country's basic electricity needs, as the use of renewable sources alone cannot fully cover the current deficit. Thermal power plants, which use hydrocarbon fuels, cause significant environmental damage, making the transition to nuclear energy even more urgent.Despite the potential benefits, the construction of a nuclear power plant comes with a number of significant risks and challenges. Firstly, Kazakhstan does not have the necessary technological base and experience for the independent construction and operation of nuclear power plants, which will require significant financial investment and the involvement of foreign specialists. Building a nuclear power plant also requires significant water resources, which could pose additional environmental and social risks.Another important aspect is public opinion. Kazakhstan has a negative experience with nuclear energy related to the tests at the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site . Many citizens, remembering the disasters at Chernobyl and Fukushima, fear a repeat of such tragedies. The importance of an informational campaign to educate the public, explaining the difference between nuclear weapons testing and peaceful nuclear energy, and informing citizens that modern nuclear power plants are much safer and more secure against accidents.Kazakhstan is considering several proposals from leading global companies, such as Rosatom (Russia), CNNC (China), KHNP (South Korea), and EDF (France), highlighting the importance of not only economic but also geopolitical factors in choosing a partner for building a nuclear power plant. In a context where international relations and strategic alliances play a significant role, the choice of a partner could influence the country's future foreign policy direction.The issue of constructing a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan remains complex and multifaceted. The republic faces a crucial choice: to address the energy deficit with nuclear energy or to seek other solutions, considering environmental, social, and geopolitical risks. The final decision will be made through a referendum, underscoring the importance of public opinion in this process. However, to ensure the referendum yields an objective result, the government must conduct a comprehensive informational campaign and involve nuclear energy experts. The people of Kazakhstan will need to make a well-considered decision, weighing modern technological capabilities against potential risks.

