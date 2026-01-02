FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror plot in North Carolina

+ ↺ − 16 px

The FBI said it stopped an alleged New Year’s Eve terrorist plot in North Carolina, arresting an 18-year-old who authorities say was inspired by ISIS and planned to attack civilians.

Federal prosecutors identified the suspect as Christian Sturdivant, who was charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Investigators said Sturdivant believed he was communicating with ISIS members online, but was actually in contact with undercover FBI agents, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to officials, the teen planned to attack a grocery store and a restaurant in Mint Hill, North Carolina, using knives and hammers during peak holiday shopping hours. Authorities said he intended to be killed by police during the attack.

Law enforcement officers seized weapons and a manifesto outlining plans for a mass-casualty attack. FBI officials said weeks of surveillance by a multi-state task force prevented what could have been a deadly incident. Sturdivant faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

News.Az