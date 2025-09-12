Chelsea agree deal to sign Emanuel Emegha from Strasbourg
Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha from Ligue 1 club RC Strasbourg.
The forward is set to officially join the Blues in 2026, the club said in a statement, News.Az reports.
Emegha, 22, scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 27 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, earning him recognition as one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe.