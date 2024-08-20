+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tural Heybatov

France, once a major colonial power, continues to exert considerable influence over its overseas territories, despite its professed commitment to self-determination and decolonization. The legacy of French colonialism, marked by a relentless quest for power and resources, still shapes the country’s approach to these regions. Even with its international obligations, France is reluctant to fully relinquish control, sparking significant criticism from the global community. This criticism is becoming more pointed as France’s ongoing colonial influence in the political and economic spheres of its overseas territories comes under increased scrutiny.France’s consistent refusal to honor its international commitments to promote the self-determination of its overseas territories raises serious questions about its true intentions. Beneath the veneer of democratic processes and supposed autonomy lies a calculated effort to maintain the colonial status quo, aimed at preserving control and economic benefits for the metropole. The situation in French Polynesia serves as a prime example, where France’s systematic disregard for international norms threatens the future of the Ma'ohi Nui people.Despite international standards and resolutions, France continues to sidestep its responsibility to report to the United Nations on the status of its overseas territories. This refusal is not just bureaucratic red tape; it’s a deliberate attempt to obstruct decolonization, directly violating Article 73(e) of the UN Charter. France’s actions signal that its interests lie in retaining power over resources and strategic territories, rather than genuinely supporting the self-determination of these communities.In his report, "Evolution of French Colonialism: A Political and Constitutional Analysis," international governance expert Carlyle Corbin highlights that the mandate for self-determination is a cornerstone of international law, enshrined in the UN Charter and numerous subsequent treaties and declarations. This mandate has been central to the decolonization process, which, despite significant strides, remains unfinished for many territories under French control. As a former colonial giant, France continues to face backlash for its inability or unwillingness to fully comply with its obligations to guide its overseas territories towards true self-governance.The foundations of international standards for self-determination were laid in the 1945 UN Charter, which underscores the equal rights of peoples and their right to self-determination. Chapter XI of the Charter, focused on non-self-governing territories, obliges administering states like France to promote the political, economic, social, and educational advancement of these territories. Yet, in practice, France often sidesteps these obligations, undermining the very principles of international law it claims to uphold.The 1960 UN Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples—better known as the Declaration on Decolonization—solidified the right of all peoples to self-determination. This landmark document, often called the "Great Charter" of decolonization, compels administering states to actively facilitate the liberation of colonies. Yet, despite international pressure, France continues to dodge these responsibilities, particularly in territories like French Polynesia (Ma'ohi Nui).Corbin’s report underscores one of the most glaring examples of France’s non-compliance: its refusal to provide information on the state of affairs in Ma'ohi Nui to the UN. Under Article 73(e) of the UN Charter, France is required to submit annual reports on the progress of decolonization in its overseas territories. But since 2013, this information has been conspicuously absent, highlighting France’s reluctance to openly and transparently discuss the issue of Ma'ohi Nui’s self-determination.This refusal to report is part of a broader strategy by France to retain control over its overseas territories. While information is provided in places like New Caledonia, the process of political progress is often replaced by efforts to preserve colonial power structures—directly contradicting international standards of self-determination.The concept of "imperfect decolonization" captures the reality of modern dependencies that persist long after the main wave of decolonization in Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean. These dependencies are often disguised as autonomy or integration into the metropole, as seen in French overseas territories today.In French Polynesia and other dependent territories like New Caledonia, France’s attempts to maintain control are thinly veiled under the guise of granting autonomy. These attempts include periodic, unilateral changes to constitutional structures, without undergoing a genuine self-determination process or obtaining the informed consent of the local populations.In international law, the right to self-determination is recognized as an inalienable right, enshrined in treaties such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights. These treaties affirm the responsibility of administering states to promote and realize the right of peoples to self-determination. Yet, despite the clarity of these legal standards, France continues to sidestep its obligations, eroding trust in the international system for protecting human rights.The International Court of Justice (ICJ) plays a crucial role in reaffirming the importance of self-determination. In its 2019 advisory opinion on the separation of the Chagos Archipelago, the ICJ underscored the significance of the Declaration on Decolonization and the obligations of states to guide their territories towards full self-governance. This precedent emphasizes the necessity of adhering to international standards, even for territories that have been excluded from UN oversight.France’s policy towards its overseas territories thus reflects a model of "imperfect decolonization," where autonomy is granted in name only, while control remains firmly in the hands of the metropole. This strategy allows France to maintain its influence and continue exploiting resources while avoiding overt criticism and international sanctions. However, this approach inevitably leads to growing tension and dissatisfaction among the local populations, casting doubt on the long-term sustainability of France’s presence in these regions.Particularly concerning is France’s continued manipulation of constitutional processes in its overseas territories, making changes without adequately considering the views of the local populations. This approach directly contradicts the core principles of self-determination and undermines trust in democratic institutions. By doing so, France is effectively turning its overseas territories into neo-colonial enclaves, where the rights of the people are systematically violated in the name of preserving economic and political control.The international community must intensify its efforts to hold France accountable for its obligations regarding decolonization and self-determination. It is essential for global organizations, human rights groups, and individual nations to apply consistent pressure on France, pushing for transparency, accountability, and genuine political progress in its overseas territories. Without such collective action, the status quo will persist, allowing France to continue exploiting these regions under the guise of autonomy while undermining the very principles of self-determination that are enshrined in international law. This issue is not just about France’s historical responsibilities; it is about ensuring a just and equitable future for the millions of people who remain under French administration. By addressing these ongoing colonial practices, the international community can reaffirm its commitment to the universal principles of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. Only through sustained international scrutiny and coordinated action can we hope to dismantle the remnants of colonialism and secure a fair and sustainable future for those who continue to bear the brunt of its enduring legacy. The stakes are high, and the time for decisive action is now.

News.Az