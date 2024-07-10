From Kyiv to Beijing: Orbán’s quest for peace and economic stability

From Kyiv to Beijing: Orbán’s quest for peace and economic stability

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Hungarian political scientist, editor-in-chief of the portal moszkvater.com, expert of the Valdai Club Gabor Stier.

As part of his "peace mission," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán visited the capital of China , which logically followed his visits to Kyiv and Moscow . Beijing, having developed a 12-point peace plan , plays a crucial role in resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The final stage of this mission will be the NATO summit in Washington, where Orbán will need to convince leading NATO politicians that the war is a dead end, leading nowhere, and that Russia cannot be defeated. This visit marked a significant step in Orbán's diplomatic strategy, aimed at strengthening international ties and seeking support for his peace plan.To support this argument, Orbán needed to understand the positions of all significant players. China did not attend the peace summit in Switzerland, despite the West's confidence that Beijing would pressure Moscow. However, Xi Jinping warmly welcomed Orbán, demonstrating his trust in the Hungarian prime minister. The trip to Beijing was also important because China's position is close to that of Hungary. Orbán emphasized that it is crucial for Hungarians that China advocates for peace worldwide, reminding that his country has been living in the shadow of war for two and a half years. This visit highlighted the shared interests of the two countries, especially regarding their positions on global peace and security issues.Congratulating Xi Jinping on the strength and stability China represents to the world in this turbulent global political landscape, Orbán noted the importance of economic issues. Both leaders confirmed projects outlined by Xi Jinping during his visit to Budapest two months ago. Economic ties between China and Hungary play a key role in their bilateral relations. The Hungarian prime minister also expressed disagreement with Brussels' pressure on Beijing and seeks to resolve Sino-European tensions caused by tariffs on electric vehicles. This emphasized Hungary's independent position within the EU and its pursuit of partnership relations with China based on mutual benefit and respect.Economic issues were also significant because China is interested in resolving them and quickly settling the conflict in Ukraine. China plays a crucial role in the global economy, and its position on the Ukraine conflict can significantly influence its outcome. Despite the visits and negotiations, Orbán did not send a specific message to Kyiv, Moscow, or Beijing. The negative reaction of the West to these visits confirms that the Hungarian prime minister is playing his own game, aiming to enhance his prestige and Hungary's far beyond the country's actual weight.Orbán organized these visits almost spontaneously, based on his special relationships with Putin and Xi Jinping, over a few days. Brussels was only aware in advance of the planned trip to Kyiv, but after the visit to Moscow, Orbán shared his impressions in a letter with European Council President Charles Michel and the leaders of member states. This confirms that he did not bring specific messages but sought to clarify positions and possible compromise limits. Such diplomatic maneuvering allows Orbán to remain at the center of attention and be a significant figure on the international stage.Not informing the European Union about the visits to Moscow and Beijing is understandable in light of the criticism that arose after the talks. This underscores Orbán's independence and autonomy in conducting his diplomatic initiatives aimed at enhancing Hungary's status on the international stage. Orbán demonstrates that he can act independently, promoting his country's interests and strengthening its position in global politics.Furthermore, this visit highlights the strategic partnership between Hungary and China, which goes beyond mere economic ties. Mutual visits of leaders and joint projects indicate a deep understanding and respect between the countries. It is important to note that such cooperation not only strengthens bilateral relations but also contributes to the stability and development of the entire region.In conditions of global uncertainty and tension, steps like Orbán's visit to Beijing play an important role in shaping a new architecture of international relations. Hungary, despite its relatively small size and economic weight, shows that even small countries can play a significant role in global politics if they demonstrate diplomatic flexibility and strategic thinking.Orbán also showed that Hungary could be a bridge between the East and the West, fostering dialogue and cooperation between different parts of the world. This is especially important in the context of current geopolitical challenges, where the international community needs new approaches to conflict resolution and peacebuilding. Thus, Orbán's visit to Beijing is not only an important step in his diplomatic strategy but also a significant contribution to the development of international relations as a whole.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az