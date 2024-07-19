Geopolitical challenges: Why the EU is creating its own air defense system

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Faig Mahmudov





President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has vowed to build a true European Defense Union. “For the first time in decades, our freedom is under threat. It is our responsibility to do all that is necessary to protect our European citizens. Protecting Europe is Europe's duty. I believe now is the time to build a true European Defence Union,” she remarked.

- What do you think lies behind Ursula von der Leyen's initiative to create an EU air defense system? What are the main threats or challenges driving the European Union in this direction?

- Ursula von der Leyen's statement on creating an EU air defense system is not new; other European politicians and experts have previously highlighted the necessity of a common European security and military structure. Currently, EU countries and the European continent as a whole rely on a security architecture provided by NATO, with the United States bearing the most significant financial and military burden.

- In your opinion, what geopolitical factors and current international events could have influenced the decision to create a European air defense shield?

- With the high probability of Donald Trump being reelected as President of the US, concerns are mounting due to his known attitude toward NATO. We observed his stance during his previous presidency, and during his current campaign, Trump has stated he would not assist a NATO country under attack if it had not paid its share for security. Experts believe NATO and Euro-Atlantic security were undermined during his presidency, and EU leaders fear further damage to these relations if Trump is reelected. This would make EU security more vulnerable, especially as the war in Ukraine continues and global security becomes increasingly unstable.

- What is your perspective on the possible economic and technological reasons for creating an EU air defense system? What advantages or benefits might the European Union gain from this project?

- The EU has a sufficient modern technological basis to create a separate and independent air defense system. On one hand, this infrastructure could fill a potential vacuum if NATO weakens; on the other hand, it would not compete with the NATO system but rather complement it.

- What internal political and social motives might EU leaders have for promoting the air defense project? How could this affect public opinion and support within member states?

- I think that after the war in Ukraine and the election of Trump, it will not be hard for ruling parties in Europe to persuade public opinion on the necessity of creating such a system. They will likely have enough public support to invest in these kinds of projects.

News.Az