Heathrow airport attack: Toddler among 21 pepper-sprayed - PHOTOS

A toddler was among 21 people injured during a violent pepper-spray robbery inside a parking garage at London’s Heathrow Airport, as reported by News.Az with reference to Fox News.

The attack took place around 8:11 a.m. at the Terminal 3 car park, when a group of suspects targeted a woman, stole her suitcase, and sprayed an irritant believed to be pepper spray. Passengers nearby — including those trapped inside an elevator — suffered coughing, eye irritation, and breathing difficulties.

Police responded within minutes and arrested a 31-year-old man. Authorities say the incident is not linked to terrorism, and detectives believe the attackers and the victim may have known each other. Additional suspects are still being sought.

An emergency vehicle outside Heathrow Terminal 3. (Andrew Matthews/PA Images)

Emergency crews treated 21 victims at the scene, and five people were taken to hospital, none with life-threatening injuries. Transport around Terminal 3 experienced brief disruptions but airport operations continued.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and witness reports as the investigation continues.

Police officers look down from an upper level of a Heathrow Airport parking garage while searching for suspects in a pepper-spray assault. (Tom Bate/Reuters)

