Heathrow Airport expects 2025 passenger demand to surpass 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heathrow Airport, Britain’s busiest air hub, expects overall passenger demand in 2025 to exceed last year’s levels, the airport said on Wednesday.

Despite the forecast, the airport reported a 38% drop in adjusted pre-tax profit for the first nine months ending September 30, reflecting ongoing operational and economic challenges, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Heathrow remains a key European travel hub, with airlines and passengers gradually returning to pre-pandemic activity levels.

News.Az