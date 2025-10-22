Yandex metrika counter

Heathrow Airport expects 2025 passenger demand to surpass 2024

Heathrow Airport expects 2025 passenger demand to surpass 2024
Heathrow Airport, Britain’s busiest air hub, expects overall passenger demand in 2025 to exceed last year’s levels, the airport said on Wednesday.

Despite the forecast, the airport reported a 38% drop in adjusted pre-tax profit for the first nine months ending September 30, reflecting ongoing operational and economic challenges, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Heathrow remains a key European travel hub, with airlines and passengers gradually returning to pre-pandemic activity levels.


