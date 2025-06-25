+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 26, Azerbaijan celebrates Armed Forces Day—an occasion of not only historical but also profound strategic significance. The story of Azerbaijan’s military is a journey from the formation of the first national military units in the early 20th century to the development of a high-tech and capable army, now widely recognized as the strongest in the South Caucasus.

Exactly 106 years ago, in 1918, the government of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic established the Separate Azerbaijani Corps—the country’s first regular national military formation. This decision marked a pivotal step toward building independent armed forces, despite the immense domestic and international challenges of the era.

The process of national army-building was halted with the Sovietization of Azerbaijan. As a constituent republic of the USSR, Azerbaijan was denied the right to maintain its own army. Moreover, the Soviet leadership deliberately restricted opportunities for Azerbaijanis to study military sciences or serve in elite units. Azerbaijani conscripts were predominantly assigned to infantry or construction battalions. A turning point came in 1969, when Heydar Aliyev assumed leadership of the republic. Determined to train national military personnel, he secured permission to establish the Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military School in Baku. This institution fostered a new generation of Azerbaijani officers, many of whom would later play key roles in shaping the national army following the restoration of independence.

After the 1994 ceasefire in the First Karabakh War, Azerbaijan focused on rebuilding its economy and undertook rapid and comprehensive efforts to strengthen its military. Defense development accelerated, with particular emphasis on improving logistical and technical capabilities, boosting troop morale, and enhancing combat readiness.

On May 22, 1998, President Heydar Aliyev issued a decree officially recognizing June 26 as Armed Forces Day. The following year, another milestone was achieved with the establishment of a military academy to support advanced officer training.

President Ilham Aliyev, upon assuming office, has continued and expanded upon the strategic vision laid out by the national leader. Azerbaijan’s growing economic capacity enabled the modernization of its armed forces, the procurement of advanced weaponry, and the forging of defense partnerships with NATO and other countries. Significant attention has been devoted to developing military infrastructure, improving combat training, and enhancing social protections for service members.

Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan has also made the critical transition from an arms-importing to an arms-producing nation. The establishment of the Ministry of Defense Industry has led to the production of more than 400 types of military equipment. Today, Azerbaijan’s defense industry manufactures firearms, ammunition, and various types of military hardware—some of which is already being exported to other countries. This industrial development reflects Azerbaijan’s growing military strength and self-reliance.

The modernization of the Armed Forces remains one of the core priorities of President Ilham Aliyev’s national policy. Defense and security expenditures have steadily increased, and procurement strategies focus on acquiring cutting-edge military technologies from leading global suppliers.

The success of Azerbaijan’s military reforms was first demonstrated during the April 2016 clashes, when Azerbaijani forces decisively pushed back the enemy. The 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020 became a defining moment—over 300 settlements were liberated from occupation. Azerbaijan’s military superiority was evident not only in terms of firepower and strategy, but also in discipline, morale, and organizational effectiveness. The enemy’s capitulation was the result of Azerbaijani courage, sound leadership, and strategic foresight.

Equally important is the Azerbaijani army’s adherence to international humanitarian law. Unlike its adversary, Azerbaijan conducted military operations strictly within the bounds of legal and ethical norms. As Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev repeatedly emphasized, Azerbaijan sought justice on the battlefield, not through attacks on civilians. Throughout the 44-day war, no strikes were made against civilian targets. All operations were precise and directed solely at legitimate military objectives. The same restraint was displayed during the one-day counterterrorism operation in September 2023.

In an era where international law is increasingly ignored and global conflicts are governed by the “law of the jungle,” national defense has become a matter of existential importance. Institutions once responsible for upholding justice and security can no longer be relied upon. Azerbaijan, by building a strong and combat-ready military—proven in actual warfare—has resolved this challenge through its own strength.

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Today, Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces stand ready to defend the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security. As the most powerful military force in the South Caucasus, the Azerbaijani army also contributes to regional peace and stability. It poses no threat to others but sends a clear message: those who come with a sword will fall by the sword.

Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces are not merely a military institution—they represent the embodiment of the nation’s sovereignty, dignity, and strategic vision. Over the years, they have evolved into one of the most capable and respected military forces in the region, blending advanced technology, professional discipline, and a deep-rooted patriotic spirit. The army stands as a unifying symbol for Azerbaijani society, instilling national pride and reinforcing the country’s commitment to peace, security, and the rule of law.

Their mission extends beyond traditional defense roles; they are a pillar of national identity and an instrument of geopolitical stability. In a volatile international environment where the effectiveness of global institutions is increasingly questioned, Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces provide a reliable safeguard against external threats and ensure the protection of vital national interests. Their strength deters aggression, reinforces the country’s diplomatic posture, and contributes to the security architecture of the broader region.

Through continuous modernization, robust training, and unwavering leadership, Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces will remain a cornerstone of national resilience and a powerful guarantor of peace—not only for Azerbaijan, but for the South Caucasus as a whole.

By Tural Heybatov

News.Az