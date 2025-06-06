In Photos : Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims attend the prayer of the first day of Eid al-Adha, outside a mosque in Istanbul, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Muslims across the globe are marking Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, with prayers, feasts, and acts of charity.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The holiday is observed by performing special prayers at mosques and open grounds, followed by the ritual slaughter of livestock such as sheep, goats, or cows. The meat is then shared among family, friends, and those in need.

News.Az presents AP photos reflecting Muslims across the world celebrating the sacred holiday.

People shop for sheep at a livestock market in Aïn Oussera, Algeria, Thursday, June 5, 2025, as muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum)

Muslims wait to pray during the Eid al-Adha prayers at Taipei Grand Mosque in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

A livestock seller tends to the flock of goat while waiting for customers at a livestock market outside Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, as muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Muslims attend prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha, outside a mosque in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, June 6, 2025.(AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)

Muslim children receive balloons as they gather for Eid al-Adha prayers next to the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Ali Muhammad, center, and his son, second left, walk back home with sheep bought from a livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, India, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayer at the Moskovsky central avenue during celebrations in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Palestinians offer Eid al-Adha prayers beside the ruins of a mosque destroyed by Israeli bombardment, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

News.Az