In Photos: Southern Brazil hit by worst flooding in 80 years

In Photos: Southern Brazil hit by worst flooding in 80 years

The death toll from rains in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul rose to 56, local authorities said on Saturday morning, while dozens still have not been accounted for.

News.Az presents a Reuters collection of photos reflecting the severe consequences of the worst flooding in Bazil in 80 years. News about - In Photos: Southern Brazil hit by worst flooding in 80 years A view of the flooded Porto Alegre Public Market in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, May 4. REUTERS/Renan Mattos News about - In Photos: Southern Brazil hit by worst flooding in 80 years Brazilian army carries a woman after being rescued from the floods in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, May 4. REUTERS/Renan Mattos News about - In Photos: Southern Brazil hit by worst flooding in 80 years A drone view shows an area affected by the floods in Lajeado, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 3. Jeff Botega/Agencia RBS News about - In Photos: Southern Brazil hit by worst flooding in 80 years A car stands on the side of a street after being affected by the floods in Encantado, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 3. REUTERS/Diego Vara News about - In Photos: Southern Brazil hit by worst flooding in 80 years A drone view shows a flooded city center after people were evacuated in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, May 4. REUTERS/Renan Mattos News about - In Photos: Southern Brazil hit by worst flooding in 80 years People are being rescued from the floods in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, May 4. REUTERS/Renan Mattos News about - In Photos: Southern Brazil hit by worst flooding in 80 years A drone view shows a flooded city center after people were evacuated in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, May 4. REUTERS/Renan Mattos News about - In Photos: Southern Brazil hit by worst flooding in 80 years A drone view shows a flooded city center after people were evacuated in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, May 4. REUTERS/Renan Mattos News about - In Photos: Southern Brazil hit by worst flooding in 80 years A drone view shows vehicles in the area affected by the floods, in Encantado, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 3. REUTERS/Diego Vara

