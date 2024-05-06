In Photos: Southern Brazil hit by worst flooding in 80 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from rains in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul rose to 56, local authorities said on Saturday morning, while dozens still have not been accounted for.

News.Az presents a Reuters collection of photos reflecting the severe consequences of the worst flooding in Bazil in 80 years.A view of the flooded Porto Alegre Public Market in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, May 4. REUTERS/Renan MattosBrazilian army carries a woman after being rescued from the floods in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, May 4. REUTERS/Renan MattosA drone view shows an area affected by the floods in Lajeado, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 3. Jeff Botega/Agencia RBSA car stands on the side of a street after being affected by the floods in Encantado, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 3. REUTERS/Diego VaraA drone view shows a flooded city center after people were evacuated in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, May 4. REUTERS/Renan MattosPeople are being rescued from the floods in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, May 4. REUTERS/Renan MattosA drone view shows a flooded city center after people were evacuated in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, May 4. REUTERS/Renan MattosA drone view shows a flooded city center after people were evacuated in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, May 4. REUTERS/Renan MattosA drone view shows vehicles in the area affected by the floods, in Encantado, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 3. REUTERS/Diego Vara

