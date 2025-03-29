Yandex metrika counter

In pictures : Saturday's partial solar eclipse

Photo: BBC

A partial eclipse of the Sun took place on Saturday morning, News.az reports citing BBC.

Pictures from across the world - from the UK to Spain, from Greenland to Senegal - show the progress of the Moon as it moved between the Earth and the Sun.

Depending where you are, the partial eclipse looked as if the Moon was taking a nibble or a gigantic bite out of the Sun.BBCWeatherWatchers/Hang Ross View of the partial eclipse from Lyndhurst village in Hampshire, showing the Moon as it passes in front of the Sun BBCWeatherWatchers/Hang Ross | As it happened: a composite of the phases of the partial eclipse from Lyndhurst in HampshireBBCWeatherWatchers/Monks Risborough View of the Sun partly eclipsed by the Moon from Monks Risborough in BuckinghamshireBBCWeatherWatchers/Monks Risborough | An extraordinarily clear view of the Sun partly eclipsed by the Moon from Monks Risborough in BuckinghamshireGetty Images Man and girl sitting on a bench use eye protection to watch the partial eclipse in Keele, StaffordshireGetty Images |People in Keele, Staffordshire, used eye protection to look at the partial eclipseEPA A view of the partial solar eclipse from Greenwich Observatory in London, BritainEPA | The Moon partially blocks a blood red Sun in this photo from London's Greenwich Observatory

EPA Skygazers use a telescope at the Teide Observatory in Spain's Tenerife EPA | Skygazers use a specially-calibrated telescope at the Teide Observatory in Spain's TenerifePA Wire The partial solar eclipse as seen over The Royal Liver Building on Liverpool's waterfront. PA Wire | Liverpool's Liver Bird is seen against a backdrop of the partial eclipseEPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock An image of the partial solar eclipse in Dakar, SenegalEPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock | The partial solar eclipse as seen from Dakar in SenegalBBCWeatherWatchers/RoyC Image from Weston-super-Mare shows the partial eclipse against a clear blue skyBBCWeatherWatchers/RoyC | A view from Weston-super-Mare shows the partial eclipse against a clear blue skyGetty Images Statue of Dano-Norwegian Lutheran missionary Hans Egede is silhouetted during a partial solar eclipse in Nuuk, Greenland Getty Images | The Moon covers much of the Sun in this view of the partial eclipse from Greenland


