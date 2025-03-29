In pictures : Saturday's partial solar eclipse

A partial eclipse of the Sun took place on Saturday morning, News.az reports citing BBC.

Pictures from across the world - from the UK to Spain, from Greenland to Senegal - show the progress of the Moon as it moved between the Earth and the Sun.

Depending where you are, the partial eclipse looked as if the Moon was taking a nibble or a gigantic bite out of the Sun. BBCWeatherWatchers/Hang Ross | As it happened: a composite of the phases of the partial eclipse from Lyndhurst in Hampshire BBCWeatherWatchers/Monks Risborough | An extraordinarily clear view of the Sun partly eclipsed by the Moon from Monks Risborough in Buckinghamshire Getty Images |People in Keele, Staffordshire, used eye protection to look at the partial eclipse EPA | The Moon partially blocks a blood red Sun in this photo from London's Greenwich Observatory

EPA | Skygazers use a specially-calibrated telescope at the Teide Observatory in Spain's Tenerife PA Wire | Liverpool's Liver Bird is seen against a backdrop of the partial eclipse EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock | The partial solar eclipse as seen from Dakar in Senegal BBCWeatherWatchers/RoyC | A view from Weston-super-Mare shows the partial eclipse against a clear blue sky Getty Images | The Moon covers much of the Sun in this view of the partial eclipse from Greenland