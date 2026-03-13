Sirens sound at Türkiye’s Incirlik Base

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sirens were heard on Friday at Türkiye’s Incirlik Air Base, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Earlier, two ballistic missiles heading toward Türkiye were intercepted by NATO air defenses.

The Turkish National Defense Ministry said Monday that a ballistic missile fired from Iran into Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The ministry added that debris from the missile fell on vacant land in the southeastern Gaziantep province, noting that there were no casualties or injuries.

