Cuba has agreed to release 51 prisoners following secret negotiations with the Vatican, according to AP reports. The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the move as a gesture of goodwill, but experts say Vatican diplomatic pressure played a key role.

The announcement came just hours before a major press conference by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, adding political weight to the timing. Analysts suggest the government may be using the release to soften international criticism ahead of the president’s statements, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The names of the 51 prisoners have not been disclosed, leaving questions about whether political prisoners or protest participants are among them. Prisoners Defenders reports that as of February 2026, 1,214 political prisoners remain in Cuba.

The Cuban authorities have stated that the prisoners’ release is based on good behavior and completion of a significant portion of their sentences, but experts see the Vatican’s influence as decisive.

This is not the first time the Vatican has helped secure prisoner releases in Cuba. In January 2025, the Holy See’s mediation led to the release of dissident José Daniel Ferrer, who later moved to the United States. That agreement included the gradual release of more than 500 prisoners.

Cuba has long used amnesty programs to project humanitarian gestures:

Since 2010: 9,905 people pardoned

Past 3 years: ~10,000 early releases

Whether this new release includes political prisoners remains a key point of international focus. If it does, it could mark the beginning of a meaningful dialogue with civil society.

The prisoner release comes amid ongoing tensions with the United States. Recently, President Donald Trump claimed the Cuban regime faces imminent collapse and expressed willingness to use economic tools for a “friendly takeover.” Havana, however, has firmly rejected any deal under pressure, emphasizing its sovereignty.

The actual release of the 51 prisoners is expected in the coming days, and observers will be watching closely for any signs of inclusion of dissidents or protest participants.

