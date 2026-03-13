Pakistan launches fresh airstrikes on Kabul - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Afghan authorities said Pakistan carried out new airstrikes on Kabul and several provinces near the border, killing four people in the Afghan capital.

Khalil Zadran, spokesperson for Kabul police, said the bombardment struck residential homes in the city, leaving four people dead and 15 others injured, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

A Pakistani security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that overnight strikes had taken place, stating that the targets were militants from the Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistan launched a series of airstrikes last month, saying the operations were aimed at militant groups following an increase in attacks inside the country.

The Taliban-led government in Kabul has denied any involvement in those attacks.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on X that Pakistani strikes also hit the southern province of Kandahar.

According to Mujahid, the attacks additionally targeted the eastern provinces of Paktia and Paktika, both of which border Pakistan.

Pakistan has maintained that its operations are directed only at terrorist groups and insists that civilians have not been targeted.

In recent weeks, Afghan and Pakistani forces have also exchanged fire along the border, disrupting trade and forcing residents in frontier areas to flee their homes.

News.Az