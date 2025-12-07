Indiana shocks No. 1 Ohio State, wins Big Ten 13-10 title

+ ↺ − 16 px

No. 2 Indiana stunned top-ranked Ohio State with a 13-10 victory in the Big Ten Championship, securing the Hoosiers’ first conference title since 1967, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt midway through the third quarter gave Indiana the lead. The Hoosiers’ defense then shut down Ohio State for the remainder of the game.

The Buckeyes’ hopes to tie late fell apart when a critical field goal attempt was missed, cementing Indiana’s upset at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The win caps a historic season for Indiana and likely secures them a No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, marking a dramatic rise for the once-underdog program.

Ohio State, long a Big Ten powerhouse, now faces questions after the narrow loss against an unbeaten Hoosiers squad that defied expectations.

