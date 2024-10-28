INTERVIEW: Why Chinese brands become sales leaders in Russia

In recent years , Chinese cars have rapidly gained a foothold in the Russian market, steadily replacing many Western brands.

Today, Chinese manufacturers hold a significant share of sales , offering Russian consumers a wide selection of models tailored to local conditions and needs. What are the main reasons behind the growing popularity of Chinese cars? What challenges do Chinese automakers face in Russia, and how do they plan to build consumer trust?In an exclusive interview with News.Az, Alexey Podshchekoldin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BN-Motors Group, shares his insights on current trends and the future of Chinese automotive brands in Russia, discussing marketing strategies, growth prospects, and plans for production localization.- In the past two years, Chinese brands have significantly increased their share of the Russian market. Currently, there are over 40 Chinese brands available, with a combined market share exceeding 60%.Leading the market is the so-called "Big Four": Chery, Haval, Changan, and Geely. These brands are familiar to Russian consumers and are actively promoted in the market.- Each brand tailors its strategy for specific markets. For Chinese manufacturers, it's crucial not only to compete with departed Western brands but also among themselves. As the saying goes, only the strongest survive.- The market has changed drastically after the exit of many Western brands and the imposition of sanctions. Five years ago, the sales volume of Chinese cars was around 40,000 units. In 2023, sales reached 550,000, and from January to September of this year alone, over half a million cars from China have already been sold.- This question would be best directed to the management of manufacturers or distributors.- The issue of developing production within Russia is pressing, especially given the increase in recycling fees. We expect to hear news soon about the opening of new factories, as this would strengthen brand positions in the market, reduce prices, improve service quality, and, consequently, enhance their appeal to buyers.

