Iran executed a man who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy

The man who attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran was executed in Tehran this morning, News.Az reports.

The court’s decision concerning the attacker of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran was implemented in the early hours of this morning.

The verdict was delivered this morning.

It should be noted that on January 27, 2023, at approximately 08:30 Baku time, an armed attack was carried out on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran. The attacker, armed with a Kalashnikov rifle, broke through the security post and killed the head of the embassy’s security service, Orkhan Asgarov. Two other security personnel of the embassy, Vasif Taghiyev and Mahir Imanov, were injured while preventing the attack.

Orkhan Asgarov was buried in the Second Alley of Martyrs. On February 3, 2023, by a decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Rizvan oglu Asgarov was posthumously awarded the “For the Motherland” medal.

Vasif Natig oglu Taghiyev was awarded the 1st degree “Bravery” Order, and Mahir Kamil oglu Imanov received the “For the Motherland” medal. The perpetrator of the terrorist act, Yasin Huseynzadeh, was arrested.

Following the incident, the operations of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran were suspended. On January 29, 2023, the embassy staff were evacuated from Tehran to Baku. A total of 53 people, including embassy employees and their family members, returned to their homeland.

Source: APA

As a result of negotiations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Iran resumed operations at a new address as of July 15, 2024. The ambassador and current embassy staff have returned to Iran.

The trial of Yasin Huseynzadeh, who attacked Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran, lasted for two years. The Supreme Court of Iran upheld the death sentence for the attacker, and the case has been sent to Tehran for enforcement of the criminal verdict.

