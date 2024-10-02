Iran’s missile strike: Stephen Blank predicts how Israel will respond - INTERVIEW
By Rolan Yusufov
News.Az presents an interview with Dr. Stephen Blank, Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.
- Iran's goal was to demonstrate that it will defend Hezbollah and similar groups against direct attacks, reaffirming its "axis of resistance" strategy. By doing so, Iran is sending a message that it won't be intimidated by Israel.
- Do you see the possibility that this recent attack could ignite a new regional war in the Middle East?
- A regional war, led by Iran’s terrorist proxies against Israel, has been ongoing for some time. Iran also supports anti-Assad forces in Syria and the Houthis in the Gulf. While Iran’s recent direct escalation is reckless and dangerous, concerns about a new regional war might be overstated, especially considering recent historical context.
- How far might Israel go in response to Iran’s attack, given the ongoing military actions in Lebanon?
- It seems likely that Israel will attempt to push Hezbollah beyond the Litani River in line with UN Resolution 1701, which Iran and Hezbollah have violated. Israel may also target high-value sites in Iran in response to the October 21 strikes. However, I doubt Israel would escalate beyond that.
- How likely is it that other countries, such as Saudi Arabia or Turkey, will intervene if the conflict escalates further?
- Direct intervention by these countries is unlikely, but behind-the-scenes support, particularly from Riyadh to Israel, could occur.
- Is there any chance for a diplomatic resolution to this conflict, or are peace talks between Israel and Iran now impossible?
- Iran’s foundational ideology is rooted in anti-Semitism, which serves as the primary reason for its hostility towards Israel. Without this, there would be little basis for animosity. Unfortunately, this crisis is driven by Iran’s obsessive hatred and its ambitions for regional dominance, making a diplomatic resolution highly unlikely.
Related articles:
After Iran's missile strike: What's next for the region? — An analysis of the aftermath and future prospects for the Middle East following Iran's latest missile strike.
What response is Israel preparing for Iran? Expert predictions — Experts discuss Israel's potential actions in response to Iran's maneuvers.