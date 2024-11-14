Israel at COP29: Gideon Behar highlights the importance of climate innovation partnership with Azerbaijan - VIDEO

At COP29 in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Gideon Behar, Israel's Special Envoy for Climate Change and Sustainability, expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for their warm hospitality extended to the Israeli delegation.

"We are delighted to be here at COP29, hosted by the Government of Azerbaijan. Our two nations are close and friendly allies, working together on various areas of climate innovation, including water resources, urban energy, and agriculture," Ambassador Behar remarked, News.Az reports.Ambassador Behar emphasized Israel’s strong expertise in climate innovation and its commitment to strengthening collaboration with Azerbaijan. He noted that Israel is home to over 800 startups and around 500 companies dedicated to climate solutions. “Altogether, we have approximately 1,300 companies and startups in Israel working on climate innovation,” he added. The Israeli Pavilion at COP29 showcases 20 innovative startups from Israel, featuring cutting-edge technologies and unique ideas.The Ambassador also invited participants to visit the Israeli Pavilion and join the daily events focused on fostering regional and international cooperation.In closing, Behar extended his best wishes to the Azerbaijani government for a successful conference, expressing confidence that it will bring significant results for all involved.

