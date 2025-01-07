Israel to capture Damascus, Turkiye says
Photo: Yeni Şafak
Israel may seize the capital of Syria, Damascus, in order to counter Turkiye's policy in the region and preserve the positions of Kurdish groups in the country, News.az reports citing Turkish newspaper Yeni Şafak .
According to the Turkish newspaper, the sphere of interests of the Israeli side lies to the east of the Euphrates. Kurdish groups, which Turkey considers terrorist, have become active there. At the same time, Ankara's policy of eliminating Kurdish militants in Syria (the Kurdistan Workers' Party, PKK, and the People's Protection Units, YPG) is contrary to the interests of Israel.
"Israel may occupy Damascus in order to create room for maneuver for the PKK and the YPG by diverting Turkey's attention from them," the newspaper said.
