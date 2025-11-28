Israeli forces shoot two Palestinians in Jenin as they surrender - VIDEO

Israeli soldiers shot and killed two Palestinian men during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin as the pair attempted to surrender, according to video footage and witness accounts.

Journalists in Jenin said the two men had “pulled their shirts up, showing that they were unarmed” before the military ordered them to return to a building where they had been holed up, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“And then they were shot dead. They were executed,” Odeh said, reporting from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the slain men as Al-Muntasir Billah Abdullah, 26, and 37-year-old Youssef Asasa.

The Israeli army said in a statement that its troops had pursued wanted individuals who were “affiliated with a terror network” in the Jenin area and had “initiated a surrender procedure that lasted several hours”.

After the men exited the building, “fire was directed towards the suspects”, the statement said. “The incident is under review by the commanders on the ground, and will be transferred to the relevant professional bodies.”

Describing the shootings as “heinous extrajudicial killings” and a “deliberate Israeli war crime”, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry called on the international community “to take immediate action to halt the Israeli killing machine”.

It said more must be done to “deter further crimes, and impose urgent international protection mechanisms for the Palestinian people”, including through United Nations peacekeeping forces.

