Israeli troops launch large-scale operation in northern West Bank

Israeli forces have launched a wide-scale counterterror operation in the northern West Bank overnight, the military and Shin Bet security agency announced on Wednesday morning.

The raid was taking place in several Palestinian towns and villages in the northeast of the West Bank, including Tubas, Tammun, and al-Aqaba, News.Az reports, citing the Israeli media.

Palestinian media reported that a curfew was imposed in the area, and several roads were blocked by bulldozers that created mounds of earth.

“The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet won’t allow terror to become established in the area and are working actively to thwart it,” the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement.

The operation was being carried out by the equivalent of three IDF brigades, and included forces from the Commando Brigade and Samaria and Menashe regional brigades, alongside Border Police officers.

