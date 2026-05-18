Dozens of planes carrying US ammunition land in Israel: Report

Dozens of planes carrying US ammunition land in Israel: Report

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Dozens of US cargo aircraft carrying ammunition have landed in Israel over the past 24 hours, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to Israel’s Channel 13, the planes are said to have departed from US bases in Germany and arrived in Tel Aviv as part of ongoing military supply operations.

Channel 13 claimed that the deliveries are linked to preparations to resume the war on Iran.

News.Az