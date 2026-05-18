Pakistan, Qatar discuss efforts to revive US-Iran talks

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Pakistani and Qatari officials on Monday discussed ongoing efforts to revive stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the war, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Qatar’s State Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, during which they discussed the evolving regional situation as well as issues of mutual interest, the ministry said in a statement.

The latest diplomatic contact took place a day after Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Tehran and met senior Iranian leaders, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, in an attempt to encourage both sides of the conflict to return to the negotiating table.

The statement noted that “both sides underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomatic engagement in addressing regional challenges.”

Dar also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to “advancing the shared objectives of peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held a phone call on Sunday with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during which they discussed developments in the Middle East.

Pakistan had previously hosted the first round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran on April 11–12, although those talks did not result in an agreement to end the war.

Those negotiations followed a two-week ceasefire that was brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was later extended by US President Donald Trump.

Since then, both sides have continued exchanging proposals and counterproposals in an effort to identify common ground and resume direct talks aimed at ending the conflict, which has disrupted global energy supplies and affected daily life across the region.

News.Az