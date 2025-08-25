Israeli strikes on Yemen’s capital kill six, dozens wounded

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli airstrikes hit the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Sunday, killing six people and wounding 86, according to Houthi health officials.

The strikes came in retaliation for missiles launched toward Israel by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The Israeli military said its targets included a military compound housing the presidential palace, two power plants, and a fuel storage facility. It described the strikes as a response to “repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its civilians.”

On Friday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for firing a ballistic missile at Israel, saying the attack was in support of Palestinians in Gaza. An Israeli Air Force official said the missile likely carried multiple sub-munitions designed to detonate on impact.

“This is the first time that this kind of missile has been launched from Yemen,” the official noted.

