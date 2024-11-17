Jones vs. Miocic : Start Time and Where to Watch UFC 309 on November 17

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of November 17, the UFC 309 mixed martial arts tournament will take place in New York, the main event of which will be the heavyweight title fight between the current champion of the promotion, American Jon Jones, and his compatriot, former title holder Stipe Miocic.

The main fight of the UFC 309 tournament can be watched live on the Match TV and Match! Fighter channels, as well as on the websites matchtv.ru and sportbox.ru, the broadcast starts on November 17 at 7:00 (Moscow time), News.Az reports.Miocic last fought in the Octagon in March 2021, when he lost to Francis Ngannou via second-round knockout. Jones defeated Cyril Gane ahead of schedule in March 2023 to win the UFC heavyweight belt.In mixed martial arts, 37-year-old Jones has 27 wins, one loss, and one no contest. Miocic, 42, has 20 wins and four losses.

News.Az