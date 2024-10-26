Kazakhstan and BRICS: Why Astana chose a partnership path without membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Adil Kaukenov is a Kazakh political scientist, director of the China Center for Chinese Studies (Almaty). The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

From October 22 to 24, the XVI BRICS Summit was held in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, bringing together leaders of the member countries and representatives of international organizations to discuss key global issues. One of the prominent participants was the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who addressed the plenary session in the "Outreach / BRICS Plus" format on October 24, outlining the country’s stance towards the organization.Notably, his speech attracted significant attention due to a prior announcement by the President's spokesperson, Berik Uali, stating that Kazakhstan had decided to refrain from applying for BRICS membership. Among the reasons cited were the multi-step process of reviewing such applications and the need to consider the organization's development prospects. In this context, Tokayev's remarks took on added importance, reflecting Kazakhstan's strategic approach to its engagement with BRICS.Kazakhstan's decision not to seek immediate membership in BRICS should be seen through the lens of national interests. The country continues to maintain an active dialogue and foster mutually beneficial cooperation with BRICS member states. It is worth noting that the BRICS summit held in South Africa this past August indicated that the group has temporarily suspended the expansion process, which also influenced Kazakhstan's position.This cautious approach to the issue of membership should not be interpreted as an anti-Russian or anti-BRICS stance. On the contrary, Kazakhstan consistently demonstrates a desire to strengthen partnerships with the BRICS countries , as evidenced by the President’s recent address at the summit. The decision to abstain from applying for membership is driven by pragmatism and a careful assessment of the country's foreign policy priorities. Thus, Kazakhstan respects the internal mechanisms and processes of BRICS, recognizes their potential to strengthen international cooperation, and acknowledges the complexity and length of the accession process.At the "BRICS Plus" meeting, President Tokayev expressed sincere support for BRICS initiatives, highlighting its achievements as a new center of international influence. He pointed out that the organization showcases the importance of cooperation that promotes sustainable development and understanding among countries from different regions. Tokayev congratulated his colleagues on their successes, noting that BRICS' achievements serve as an example for many other states aspiring to a fair and balanced international order.Kazakhstan's strategy towards BRICS does not involve a rushed accession but rather a gradual and systematic engagement based on the principles of cooperation and mutual understanding. By choosing a measured approach, Kazakhstan aligns its actions with its national interests and strategic goals, which enhances the country's role as an independent, responsible, and predictable partner on the international stage. In the long term, Kazakhstan will continue to support BRICS' efforts, remaining open to dialogue and collaboration on key global issues.Thus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's address at the plenary session emphasized that Kazakhstan is ready to work with BRICS on a platform of partnership and cooperation, focusing on both regional and global challenges.

