Mediator-Free dialogue in Abu Dhabi opens path to lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

The Abu Dhabi meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan represents a turning point in the South Caucasus, marking the first direct, mediator-free dialogue between the two countries in decades. This format, long proposed by Azerbaijan, reflects a shared recognition that real and lasting peace must be achieved through direct engagement rather than externally imposed solutions.

Unlike previous negotiation platforms, such as the OSCE Minsk Group — which often prolonged the status quo — this meeting focused on tangible outcomes. Key topics included the delimitation of borders, the opening of the Zangezur corridor, and progress toward a peace treaty. These elements are essential for building a stable and integrated regional order. The Zangezur corridor, in particular, holds strategic importance for both nations, offering new opportunities for trade, connectivity, and economic growth.

Armenia’s acceptance of the bilateral format suggests a shift toward greater political independence in its foreign policy. It also indicates a willingness to explore pragmatic solutions free from the influence of external powers. This is especially significant given the historical role of third-party actors in shaping — and often stalling — the peace process.

However, the success of this format will depend on the political will of both parties to shield the process from geopolitical interference. It will also require institutionalizing dialogue and implementing confidence-building measures.

In essence, the Abu Dhabi meeting is not just a diplomatic event; it is a strategic opportunity to reshape the future of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. If sustained, this format could pave the way for long-term peace, regional cooperation, and a new era of post-conflict stability in the South Caucasus — a vision grounded in sovereignty, mutual respect, and shared interest.

Armenian journalist and political commentator Natali Aleksanyan in an interview with News.Az said bilateral meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders marks a major turning point in the normalization process, reinforcing the effectiveness of direct dialogue.

“According to initial press reports, the meeting between the leaders was expected to take place at the end of July. However, developments have progressed much faster than anticipated. I view this meeting as a continuation of the process that began with Prime Minister Pashinyan’s visit to Istanbul and his dialogue with President Erdoğan. We are now witnessing a turning point: the realization that peace is not only possible but inevitable. And importantly, this will not be a superficial or symbolic peace—it will be a just, transparent, and durable agreement, with guarantees for the sovereign rights of all parties and vast potential for regional economic cooperation. Armenia is finally integrating into the region, and I sincerely hope it will emerge as a reliable and valuable partner for both Turkey and Azerbaijan,” She said.

According to her, direct dialogue is not merely a political necessity—it is a logical extension of Prime Minister Pashinyan’s stated vision of genuine Armenian sovereignty, including the ability to independently manage relations with neighboring countries, even those with unresolved historical issues: “It is worth recalling that decades of mediator-led negotiations largely failed to produce results, often serving the interests of the mediators more than those of the parties directly involved. In contrast, direct bilateral talks have already yielded tangible outcomes, including: agreement on the draft of a peace treaty, successful delimitation and demarcation of sensitive border sections, including the return of Azerbaijani villages, the release of detainees, Armenia’s agreement to support the hosting of COP29 in Baku. These developments clearly demonstrate that the bilateral format is the most effective mechanism for resolving practical issues. I genuinely hope that today’s meeting will mark another breakthrough and contribute meaningfully to the ongoing Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization process.”

