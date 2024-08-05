Metsamor: Armenia expands the nuclear threat to neighbors

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Sabina Alizade

Recently, the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant in Armenia has again attracted the attention of the international community. The primary cause for concern is the Armenian government's plans to extend the life of the plant, which was constructed in 1976. These intentions raise alarm not only among Armenia's neighbors but also within international circles, where potential risks to public health and the environment are being discussed.Located 16 kilometers from the Turkish border and 35 kilometers from Armenia's capital, Yerevan, the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant remains a critical energy source for the country. However, it relies on outdated technology and lacks modern safety systems, posing significant risks. Like the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the Metsamor facility does not have a protective containment dome, leaving it vulnerable to accidents and potential radiation leaks.The publication "Akit" reports that the number of cancer cases has increased in Turkish provinces such as Iğdır and Kars, which border Armenia. This rise could be linked to the impact of nuclear power plants, presenting not only a medical problem but also a serious threat to the safety and health of the region's population.In March 2024, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced plans to extend the operational life of Metsamor's current block until 2036 and begin constructing a new energy block. Despite receiving financial assistance from the European Union to decommission the old plant, no concrete steps have been taken towards its dismantling, causing dissatisfaction among international organizations and neighboring countries.EU High Representative Josep Borrell emphasized the EU's readiness to help Armenia close the plant while questioning the necessity of shutting down modern and safe nuclear reactors in Europe when dangerous facilities continue operating nearby. This highlights the need for strict oversight of nuclear facilities and their compliance with international standards.In its efforts to reduce reliance on Russia, Armenia is discussing plans to build a new nuclear power plant and strengthen ties with Western countries. However, extending Metsamor's operation only deepens Armenia's dependence on the Russian company Rosatom, which operates the plant and supplies its fuel.Anadolu Agency notes that Yerevan is considering new plant proposals with not only Russia but also the United States, South Korea, China, and France, underscoring Armenia's aim to diversify partnerships and decrease reliance on a single ally.Extending the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant's lifespan poses a threat not only to the populations of Georgia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Iran but also to Armenians themselves. The plant's proximity to Yerevan involves potential risks to radiation safety, environmental issues, and human health.that Rosatom and the Armenian government recently signed a contract to maintain Metsamor until 2036, with a budget of 65 million dollars. He emphasized that technical maintenance will remain under Russian management.Ozer also highlighted Armenia's plans to construct a small-scale nuclear plant and ongoing negotiations with South Korea, the United States, and France. In his opinion, South Korea will be a more expensive option, while France may secure the contract with subsidies, allowing Armenia to balance its dependence on Russia.Armenia could meet its energy needs through safer sources, considering that half of the Metsamor plant's output is exported to Iran. This underscores the plant's importance to the region but also complicates discussions on its safety.International cooperation is needed to ensure the region's safety and sustainable development. Azerbaijan, as a neighboring country, is committed to protecting its environment and the health of its people and actively supports initiatives to monitor the safety of nuclear power plants.An independent safety assessment of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant and consideration of transitioning to safer energy sources are necessary. International collaboration in nuclear safety and environmental standards should be a priority for all countries, including Armenia. A comprehensive approach to addressing the issue will help prevent potential disasters and ensure the safety of future generations. The international community must continue to pressure Armenia to fulfill its commitments to modernize or close dangerous nuclear facilities.

News.Az