Mongolia welcomes Putin, challenging the ICC
By Samir MuradovRussian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to Mongolia marked a pivotal moment in the relationship between the two countries. Held in Ulaanbaatar's Sukhbaatar Square , the visit included an official meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and high-level discussions that underscored a shared commitment to deepen strategic partnerships in politics, economics, and culture.
This visit coincided with several significant anniversaries , including the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Khalkhin Gol, the 75th anniversary of the Ulaanbaatar Railway, and the 50th anniversary of the founding of Erdenet city. These milestones highlight the long-standing friendship between Russia and Mongolia, rooted in shared struggles and victories, particularly during World War II. Mongolia's substantial support to the Soviet Union during the war is a testament to the enduring solidarity between the two nations.
President Khurelsukh emphasized the importance of Putin's visit, calling it a continuation of the tradition of high-level engagement that aims to expand strategic partnerships, especially in a year rich with historical significance. Putin expressed gratitude for the warm reception and highlighted the importance of fostering stronger relations at all levels, from political cooperation to cultural exchange.
The leaders held extensive talks and signed key agreements focused on enhancing economic collaboration. Notably, they inked deals on oil and petroleum supplies and a memorandum for upgrading the CHP-3 thermal power plant in Ulaanbaatar. These agreements are expected to bolster Mongolia's energy security and support its infrastructure development, paving the way for sustained economic growth.
A major point of discussion was the long-debated Eg River hydroelectric power plant project. The signing of a memorandum between the environmental ministries of both countries signals progress on this front. Additionally, there is growing interest in the 'Soyuz Vostok' gas pipeline project, which could become a critical energy corridor linking Russia, Mongolia, and China, enhancing energy export routes to Asia.
The visit also underscored the active role of the intergovernmental commission, which continues to facilitate deeper trade and economic ties between Russia and Mongolia, despite global economic challenges. Mongolia remains a significant trading partner for Russia, with trade volumes steadily increasing.
Another highlight was the potential for a temporary free trade agreement between Mongolia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). This agreement could significantly boost Mongolia's exports, particularly livestock products, by exempting them from import taxes in EAEU countries. Such an agreement would not only strengthen economic links but also provide a significant boost to Mongolia's agricultural sector.
On the cultural front, Putin highlighted the importance of educational exchange, pledging continued support for Mongolian students studying in Russia. With over 2,000 Mongolian students currently enrolled in Russian universities, interest in Russian education remains strong. Expanding Russian language education in Mongolia, particularly in border regions, is another key focus, fostering closer cultural ties.
Russia is also committed to continuing the 'cross' Days of Culture and Friendship between Russia and Mongolia, which promote cultural exchange and cooperation in science, education, and sports. The growing number of joint events and tourist exchanges is a testament to the increasing interest in bilateral relations across various sectors.
Mongolia reaffirmed its commitment to a multi-vector foreign policy, which aligns with broader initiatives like the 'Greater Eurasian Partnership,' China's 'Belt and Road Initiative,' and Mongolia's own 'Steppe Road' program. Putin's visit underscored the importance of trilateral cooperation between Russia, Mongolia, and China, which could play a crucial role in developing new trade routes and infrastructure projects in the region.
During their talks, the leaders also addressed international security concerns, reaffirming their aligned positions on numerous global and regional issues. Putin extended an invitation to Khurelsukh to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, presenting Mongolia with an opportunity to enhance its international standing and strengthen ties with key global players.
Putin’s visit to Mongolia was a significant step forward in solidifying the strategic partnership between the two countries. The agreements signed, covering areas such as energy, trade, and cultural exchange, reflect a mutual desire to build a robust and dynamic partnership. In a world facing numerous geopolitical and economic challenges, such cooperation is crucial for fostering stability, security, and prosperity in the region.
Putin's visit to Mongolia also attracted significant attention from international media . Mongolia has been a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) since 2020 and is obligated to cooperate with the court, including arresting and surrendering any suspects who enter its territory. Formally, Mongolia should arrest Vladimir Putin, who is wanted by the ICC due to the transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia. This marks the first visit of the Russian president to a country that has ratified the Rome Statute since the arrest warrant was issued.
Human rights activists have urged Ulaanbaatar to fulfill its obligations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demanded that Mongolia arrest Putin, and the ICC stated that Mongolian authorities should cooperate with the court.
An anti-war coalition on the Change.org platform called on the Mongolian authorities to detain Putin. The petition was signed by notable figures such as Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza, philanthropist Boris Zimin, actor Artur Smolyaninov, and journalist Yevgeny Kiselyov. The petition states, "If you do this, Mongolia will immediately free three countries: Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia. The chain of human suffering in these countries will be broken, and you will forever be covered in the glory of liberators."
In a statement released ahead of the visit, the international human rights organization Human Rights Watch stated that Mongolia should either deny Putin entry or arrest him if he enters the country. Human rights advocates pointed out that Mongolia would violate its international obligations as an ICC member if it allows Putin to visit without arresting him. Human Rights Watch believes that Putin’s visit would not only offend many victims of crimes committed by Russian authorities but also undermine the fundamental principle of the rule of law.