Russia’s Putin officially welcomed by Mongolian counterpart in Ulaanbaatar – VIDEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on an official visit to Mongolia, was welcomed with an official ceremony in the center of Ulaanbaatar.

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, who invited the Russian leader, personally met him at the capital's central Sukhbaatar Square, where the residences of all of Mongolia's main government agencies are located, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The two presidents met on the red carpet to the sound of a welcome march. The leaders exchanged a handshake, which opened the official part of the visit.This is Putin’s first visit to Mongolia, which is a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) since the tribunal issued a warrant for his arrest in March 2023.Mongolian authorities have shown no intention of arresting the Russian leader on the ICC warrant, and instead organized a welcome ceremony. Putin was greeted by a guard of honor at the Ulaanbaatar Airport in the capital.On March 17, 2023, the ICC in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Putin at the request of prosecutor Karim Khan.

