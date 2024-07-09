+ ↺ − 16 px

By Sabina Alizade





Poland has initiated extensive efforts to fortify its border with Belarus by installing new security systems and reinforcing physical barriers. These measures were announced in response to a growing number of illegal migration attempts by citizens from Asia and Africa through this border, according to Katarzyna Zdanowicz, spokeswoman for the Podlasie Border Guard Department of Poland.

The plan includes reinforcing the existing 180 km fence, which stands 5 meters high, with new sections to increase the border's strength and reliability.On the 206-kilometer section of the border, electronic barriers will be installed along with a network of electronic surveillance systems along the Bug, Svisloch, and Istocha rivers. This system will include additional cameras, lighting, and automated alarm systems, with a total cost exceeding $30 million.In the Podlasie Border Guard Department's area of responsibility, the border stretches for 247 kilometers. A similar barrier is being constructed along the Svisloch River, covering about 50 kilometers.Polish authorities justify the need to strengthen the border due to regular attempts by illegal migrants to enter the country through Belarus. This is related to the geopolitical situation in the region, including threats and provocations from other states, as well as an increased military presence in the Ukrainian region andNATO countries.Previously, in 2021, investments in border strengthening were criticized for ineffective spending, amounting to up to €400 million. Warsaw authorities stated that the goals were not achieved, and the funds were spent without visible results.Minsk also claimed that Poland and the Baltic states view Belarus as a location for provocative military deployments. In these circumstances, Moscow and Minsk are forced to take measures to enhance their security. Both countries have deployed regional troops and Russia's tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory, with regular exercises being conducted.stated to News.Az that the fence line on the border between Poland and Belarus indicates a potential threat in various forms. At the level of the Polish Prime Minister, such a threat has been repeatedly stated.He said that not only Poland but also Latvia and Lithuania should build a fence on the border with Belarus. Latvians have not forgotten the events of the 1930s.The expert noted that two reasons could lead to a third world war: the NATO alliance, which includes Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, and the union of Russia and Belarus. "First of all, I want to touch upon the migration crisis. Thousands of illegal migrants are trying to cross the Polish border. The same situation exists on the border with Latvia and Lithuania, and these are migrants from Belarus. Today, the Belarusian border is one of the most guarded borders in Europe. Thousands of migrants are trying to enter Poland from Belarus, and Polish border guards are opposing them," said the expert.Gradunish noted that the flow of migrants began before Russia's attack on Ukraine."Russia knew about its attack on Ukraine and that these illegal migrants would soon be replaced by a flow of refugees from Ukraine, a massive outflow of the civilian population westward as a result of the war. The western direction, primarily Poland.In Poland, it will no longer be possible to distinguish who is from Syria, who is from Kharkov, and who is from Somalia. This is a good tool for hybrid warfare aimed at destroying the very protection of state borders. Every migrant arriving in Poland requires a place to live. This creates a humanitarian catastrophe and damages Poland's image," he said.The expert noted that the penetration of migrants into Polish territory is also a significant burden on the state budget."This is a centrally conducted hybrid war. In addition, Russia conducts military exercises on Belarusian territory using tactical nuclear weapons. In fact, Belarus, not possessing nuclear weapons according to the UN, can use them, so we, like Poland, consider the Republic of Belarus a nuclear state. If you look at history, the entire path of Russian troops in Europe passed through Poland, and only through Poland did Russian troops reach Berlin and Paris," said Gradunish.The expert believes that today Poland is taking measures to ensure its territorial integrity and is confident that these measures will be strengthened."It is possible that Poland will request the deployment of NATO nuclear weapons carriers on its territory," stated Gradunish.In turn,stated to News.Az that, in reality, the Poles are inventing threats from Russia and Belarus.According to him, the reason for investing €350 million in border strengthening is the large number of migrants arriving in Poland through the Belarusian border."I believe that the Poles are preparing for a possible military conflict. However, the attack will not come from Russia or Belarus. Only if Poland decides to participate in NATO actions against Belarus and Russia, especially on the territory of Ukraine, will the situation change. Therefore, under the pretext of fighting illegal migration, Poland is strengthening its borders," said Mikhailov.The expert noted that Poland continues to demonstrate an extremely negative attitude towards Russia."The West allocates funds to intensify the confrontation with Moscow, and Poland takes advantage of this.This situation aligns with its national interests. Of course, Poland officially strengthens the border under the pretext of fighting illegal migrants. It's all clear. Poland must take responsibility for its actions and mistakes. They understand this.If Poland violates the borders of Belarus, it will receive a response from Belarus's allies. Belarus is a serious opponent. Everyone knows that Minsk produces high-quality weapons. By the way, Azerbaijan is well aware of the high-quality weapons produced by Belarus, as these weapons helped defeat the Armenian army in 44 days. In general, the Poles are needlessly provoking the Russian and Belarusian bear," said Mikhailov.

News.Az