Over 13,000 landmines defused in Azerbaijan's liberated territories so far - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The engineering troops of the Azerbaijan army have completely cleared more than 254 hectares of land in the liberated territories of landmines in May this year, the Defence Ministry’s press service has told News.Az.

So far, 37583 hectares of land have been cleared from landmines and unexploded ordnance by the Azerbaijan army’s engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories. In total, 10463 anti-personnel mines, 3318 anti-tank mines and 12,814 items of unexploded ordnance have been detected.Necessary engineering support measures focused mostly on demining work in settlements, land plots, roads and infrastructure facilities continue as planned.

News.Az