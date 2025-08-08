President Ilham Aliyev: We are starting a new page in relations between the US and Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a trilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, mediated by US President Donald Trump, that it was a great honor for him to be invited by the US President, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized: “First of all, I am grateful for the invitation. This is a historic event. In fact, we are signing a new history. We are starting a new page in relations between the US and Azerbaijan.”

News.Az