Rising oil prices: What to expect in the coming months

The future of global oil prices remains a topic of intense debate, with opinions shaped by a series of unfolding events poised to impact the market. The delayed U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump's stark divergence from the Biden administration’s energy policies , the fall of the Syrian government, and discrepancies between real-time oil prices and OPEC+ decisions have all contributed to the uncertainty surrounding oil price forecasts.



Oil prices have surged following the collapse of the Syrian government, a development that has destabilized the Middle East and dealt significant blows to its long-time backers, Russia and Iran. Brent crude climbed toward $72 a barrel, while Texas Intermediate surpassed $67. Former President Donald Trump has reignited his rallying cry to "drill, baby, drill," promising to halve energy costs. This approach has raised alarms among emerging market oil producers reliant on dollar earnings, while offering hope to poorer oil-importing nations. Meanwhile, the power vacuum left by Bashar al-Assad’s fall has sparked competition among various factions, raising fears of escalating violence akin to the turmoil in post-revolution Libya and Iraq.

