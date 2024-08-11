Russia is deploying additional military forces
Additional units of aerial reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been deployed to the Kursk region to support Russian military forces amid ongoing attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This information was reported by the Governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, on his Telegram channel, News.Az reports, citing Lenta.ru .
According to Balitsky, the head of the Defense Committee of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Legislative Assembly also traveled to the region, which is under attack by the AFU. The deployment of additional forces and equipment aims to provide significant support to Russian troops resisting the advancing Ukrainian forces.
Balitsky also mentioned that the Zaporizhzhia regional authorities have taken steps to ensure the safety and accommodation of affected families with children. Tourist facilities on the coast of the Azov Sea have been utilized, where all necessary conditions will be provided for the temporary stay of citizens forced to evacuate.
Earlier, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko reported that 69 people injured in the AFU attacks on the Kursk region are currently hospitalized. The condition of 17 of them is assessed as severe. Another 19 people are receiving outpatient care, and 8 have already been discharged.
