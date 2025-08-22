Russia strikes residential building in Donetsk with FAB-250 bombs - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched massive strikes on Kostiantynivka on Friday, destroying a gas distribution station, damaging homes and civilian infrastructure, and leaving the city completely without gas supply, local officials reported. One civilian was injured in the attacks.

According to the city military administration and Donetskoblgaz, Russian troops used FPV attack drones and FAB-250 aerial bombs in the shelling that began early on August 22, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strikes caused widespread destruction:

Dozens of civilian sites were hit, including private and multi-apartment buildings, a shop, and the Ukrposhta post office.

The city’s key gas distribution station was completely destroyed.

Vadym Batiy, Chairman of the Board of JSC Donetskoblgaz, said the targeted facility belonged to the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

“The shelling disabled the gas distribution station. Due to extensive damage, it is impossible to maintain network pressure, so gas supply to residents has been fully stopped,” he stated.

Batiy added that restoration work cannot begin because of ongoing security threats and a shortage of repair crews.

Serhiy Horbunov, head of the city military administration, confirmed that both residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were hit. One civilian was reported injured.

