Russian companies Lukoil, Novatek, Tatneft, and Sibur are discussing joint energy projects with Azerbaijan, underscoring the two countries' desire to deepen economic cooperation in a strategically important area.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has reported that Russian oil and gas companies are actively discussing new joint projects with Azerbaijan. "It is evident that we have a very wide range of issues with Azerbaijan in the energy sector. This concerns the development of joint ventures and the participation of Russian companies Lukoil, Tatneft, Sibur and Novatek in new projects together with Azerbaijani colleagues," Novak said.During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO summit in Astana, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev noted the presence of "new ideas in the energy sector" in cooperation with Russia. "Our respective structures are in constant contact, and today we will discuss these issues," the Azerbaijani leader said. He emphasized that the Declaration on Allied Relations, signed between Azerbaijan and Russia in 2022, is being successfully implemented, and all its provisions have found their reflection in real life.Novak added that Russia and Azerbaijan discussed cooperation not only in the energy sector but also in the development of the North-South international transport corridor. Russian oil and gas companies such as Lukoil, Tatneft, Sibur, and Novatek are actively considering cooperation opportunities with Azerbaijan in various projects. This is confirmed by initiatives and statements from high-ranking representatives of both countries.Against the backdrop of long-term ties and successful cooperation, especially in the energy sector, Lukoil stands out with its long-term investments in the Azerbaijani Caspian shelf. The company has shown interest in new joint projects, emphasizing its strategic interests in the region. In November last year, Tatneft also signed a cooperation agreement with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). This step strengthens cooperation in the oil industry and creates new opportunities for both parties.Novak stressed the importance of developing joint ventures and the participation of Russian companies in new projects, including not only in the oil and gas sector but also in other areas such as the development of international transport corridors.told News.Az that SOCAR is currently continuing its cooperation with two Russian companies in oil and gas projects. These are projects with Lukoil under the Shah Deniz project and gas purchase and sale projects with Gazprom. Last year, Azerbaijan supplied gas to Georgia through Russian territory, and also ensured the supply of 356 million cubic meters of gas to Dagestan.The expert noted that memoranda signed with other Russian companies are aimed at exploring opportunities for future cooperation and could turn into commercial agreements if projects that meet mutual interests emerge.In an interview with News.Az,stated that there are great opportunities opening up for the development of energy cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan. He emphasized that Russia is quickly reorienting its economic policy from the West to the East and South. "This process can create conditions for attracting Russian investments, including technological ones, which are especially necessary for Azerbaijan. Russia is an energy power, and establishing stable relations with it can positively affect the technological development of both countries. Broad markets make the production of high-tech products profitable, so cooperation between SOCAR and Russian energy companies should deepen," the expert noted.According to Elshad Mammadov, allied cooperation and documents signed by the two countries meet the interests of both parties. Deepening cooperation in these areas contributes to strengthening the positions of Azerbaijan and Russia in the region. The expert noted that Azerbaijan is a key state in the South Caucasus."The Russian leadership understands this well. Russia is one of the key countries in shaping global economic processes. The balanced and thoughtful approach of the Azerbaijani leadership contributes to turning the country into a regional leader in many areas, including energy. Azerbaijan is becoming one of the key states in the region in ensuring energy security and energy balance, which is an indisputable fact," he said.In the context of global changes and the reorientation of economic strategies, cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in the energy sector becomes not only a pragmatic but also a symbolic step. Mutual investments, joint projects, and technology exchange not only strengthen economic ties between the two countries but also demonstrate to the world the importance of strategic alliances in times of uncertainty.This partnership, based on mutual respect, shared history, and strategic vision, has the potential to become a model for other countries seeking sustainable development and stability in a changing world.Joint efforts by Russia and Azerbaijan can lead to the creation of innovative solutions in the energy sector, capable of meeting the growing needs of the region and contributing to global energy security.This approach not only promotes economic growth but also strengthens diplomatic and cultural ties, which is especially important in the context of the modern geopolitical landscape.

